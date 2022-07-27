Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nevro by 68.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

