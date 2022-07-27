New York Times (NYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NYT opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 443,684 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

