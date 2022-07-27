Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

