Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 3.5 %

NEM stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. Newmont has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.