Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

