NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.68. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 111,561 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

