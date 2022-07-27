Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,160 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 469.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 821,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,964 shares of company stock valued at $295,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phreesia Stock Down 1.8 %

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.