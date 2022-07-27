Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

