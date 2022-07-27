Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 296.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invitae by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Invitae by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 5.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

