Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after buying an additional 393,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,747,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

