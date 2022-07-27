Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Nick Kelsall Sells 25,222 Shares

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,372.89).

Norcros Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Norcros plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.50. The firm has a market cap of £194.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.23.

Norcros Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Norcros’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norcros Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

