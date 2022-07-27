Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.95.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.63) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.
Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
