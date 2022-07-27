Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $67.46 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.