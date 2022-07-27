North Atlantic Acquisition (NASDAQ:NAAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 253,251 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About North Atlantic Acquisition

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

