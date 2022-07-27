Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 22,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 652,604 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.45.
The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.
Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.
In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
