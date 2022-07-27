NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.2 %

NWE opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

