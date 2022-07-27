Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 4,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

