NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOW stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Several analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 62.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

