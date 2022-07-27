NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 166,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,939,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $36,849,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,979,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

