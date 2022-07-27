Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY22 guidance at $16.20-18.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

