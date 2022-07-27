Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NVCT opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, Director Kenneth Hoberman acquired 6,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,332,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,923 shares of company stock worth $530,179.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

