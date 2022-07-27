Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 167,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

