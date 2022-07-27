ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

