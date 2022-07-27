OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock Price Up 1%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 21,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

