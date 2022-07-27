Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.