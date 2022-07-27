Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

