Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.