Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.21. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 17,330 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.