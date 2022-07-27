Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. 2,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,943 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 85.90% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

