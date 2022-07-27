PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.