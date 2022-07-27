Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 125,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

