PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NYSE PAR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

