Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.20 ($19.59) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

