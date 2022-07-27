Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,482,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 69,347 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

