Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,565,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,368 shares of company stock worth $9,783,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

