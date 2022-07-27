Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,440,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 669,802 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

