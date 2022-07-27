Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 202,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

