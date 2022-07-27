Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

