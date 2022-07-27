Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.49 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

