Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $19.29 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

