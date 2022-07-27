Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

