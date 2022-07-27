PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of PDF Solutions worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $949.03 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

