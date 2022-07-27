Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Financial Analysis

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 24.20% 10.58% 0.93% Société Générale Société anonyme 21.27% 7.18% 0.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $232.31 million 2.43 $56.62 million $2.97 10.36 Société Générale Société anonyme $30.52 billion 0.56 $6.67 billion $1.43 2.87

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Société Générale Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 0 3 11 0 2.79

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $32.66, indicating a potential upside of 696.54%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; asset and investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines at 20 locations. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Paris, France.

