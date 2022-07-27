Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.95) to GBX 835 ($10.06) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

About Pearson

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.