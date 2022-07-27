Penbrook Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.