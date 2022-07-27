Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Iain Ferguson Purchases 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £485.07 ($584.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.28 ($2,337.69).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £483.15 ($582.11) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($291,054.22).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

PNL opened at £486.50 ($586.14) on Wednesday. Personal Assets Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of £470.50 ($566.87) and a fifty-two week high of £511.66 ($616.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is £483.25 and its 200 day moving average is £490.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.24.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

