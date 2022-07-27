Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Iain Ferguson Purchases 4 Shares

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £485.07 ($584.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.28 ($2,337.69).
Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £483.15 ($582.11) per share, with a total value of £241,575 ($291,054.22).
Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance
PNL opened at £486.50 ($586.14) on Wednesday. Personal Assets Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of £470.50 ($566.87) and a fifty-two week high of £511.66 ($616.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is £483.25 and its 200 day moving average is £490.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.24.
Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend
About Personal Assets Trust
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.