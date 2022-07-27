Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 47220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 500,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

