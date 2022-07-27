Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives $160.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Petrofac Price Performance

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

