Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

