Ping Identity (PING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $76,424,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.